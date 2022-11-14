Markets
Monday 11/14 Insider Buying Report: RKT, VST

November 14, 2022 — 10:52 am EST

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Rocket Companies, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Chief Executive Officer Jay Farner bought 92,700 shares of RKT, for a cost of $6.44 each, for a total investment of $596,885. So far Farner is in the green, up about 25.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $8.06. Rocket Companies is trading off about 0.9% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Farner bought RKT at 65 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $30.48M at an average of $8.12 per share.

And also on Wednesday, Director Scott B. Helm bought $356,125 worth of Vistra, buying 15,000 shares at a cost of $23.74 each. Before this latest buy, Helm purchased VST on 3 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $921,140 at an average of $23.62 per share. Vistra is trading off about 1% on the day Monday.

