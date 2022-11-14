Monday 11/14 Insider Buying Report: OABI

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.
On Wednesday, OmniAb's CEO, Matthew W. Foehr, made a $276,160 purchase of OABI, buying 100,000 shares at a cost of $2.76 each. Foehr was up about 8.3% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with OABI trading as high as $2.99 at last check today. OmniAb is trading off about 1.2% on the day Monday. This buy marks the first one filed by Foehr in the past year.
