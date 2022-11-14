Markets
OABI

Monday 11/14 Insider Buying Report: OABI

November 14, 2022 — 02:26 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Wednesday, OmniAb's CEO, Matthew W. Foehr, made a $276,160 purchase of OABI, buying 100,000 shares at a cost of $2.76 each. Foehr was up about 8.3% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with OABI trading as high as $2.99 at last check today. OmniAb is trading off about 1.2% on the day Monday. This buy marks the first one filed by Foehr in the past year.

Monday 11/14 Insider Buying Report: OABI
VIDEO: Monday 11/14 Insider Buying Report: OABI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OABI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.