As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At B. Riley Financial, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Robert L. Antin purchased 25,000 shares of RILY, for a cost of $25.75 each, for a total investment of $643,850. Bargain hunters can buy RILY even cheaper than Antin did, with the stock changing hands as low as $19.06 in trading on Monday -- that's 26.0% below Antin's purchase price. B. Riley Financial is trading down about 22.2% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Antin made one other purchase in the past year, buying $543,898 shares for a cost of $30.22 each.

And at OmniAb, there was insider buying on Friday, by CEO Matthew W. Foehr who purchased 95,000 shares for a cost of $4.27 each, for a trade totaling $405,517. Before this latest buy, Foehr purchased OABI on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $1.54M at an average of $3.70 per share. OmniAb is trading up about 3% on the day Monday. So far Foehr is in the green, up about 4.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $4.45.

VIDEO: Monday 11/13 Insider Buying Report: RILY, OABI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.