Monday 11/11 Insider Buying Report: TEX, BGS

November 11, 2024 — 12:19 pm EST

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Terex's Director, David A. Sachs, made a $569,800 buy of TEX, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $56.98 each. Investors can bag TEX at a price even lower than Sachs did, with shares changing hands as low as $55.84 in trading on Monday -- that's 2.0% below Sachs's purchase price. Terex Corp. is trading up about 0.9% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Sachs made one other purchase in the past year, buying $2.55M shares for a cost of $51.05 each.

And on Friday, Stephen Sherrill bought $464,296 worth of B&G Foods, buying 70,000 shares at a cost of $6.63 a piece. Before this latest buy, Sherrill made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $1.07M shares for a cost of $8.59 each. B&G Foods is trading up about 4.3% on the day Monday. So far Sherrill is in the green, up about 5.7% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $7.01.

