Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At OPKO Health, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, CEO & Chairman Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. bought 280,183 shares of OPK, at a cost of $1.50 each, for a total investment of $421,535. OPKO Health is trading up about 1.6% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Frost purchased OPK on 11 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $8.07M at an average of $0.95 per share.

And also on Friday, Chief Executive Officer Sarah London purchased $250,314 worth of Centene, purchasing 4,117 shares at a cost of $60.80 a piece. Centene is trading up about 2.5% on the day Monday. London was up about 2.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with CNC trading as high as $62.24 in trading on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday 11/11 Insider Buying Report: OPK, CNC

