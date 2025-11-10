As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Ryman Hospitality Properties' Exec. Chairman of the Board, Colin V. Reed, made a $828,814 buy of RHP, purchasing 8,993 shares at a cost of $92.16 each. So far Reed is in the green, up about 4.0% on their buy based on today's trading high of $95.84. Ryman Hospitality Properties is trading up about 2% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Reed purchased RHP at 3 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $2.43M at an average of $96.54 per share.

And at OneSpan, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Michael J. McConnell who purchased 50,000 shares for a cost of $11.96 each, for a total investment of $598,000. This buy marks the first one filed by McConnell in the past twelve months. OneSpan is trading up about 3.9% on the day Monday. So far McConnell is in the green, up about 8.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $12.92.

VIDEO: Monday 11/10 Insider Buying Report: RHP, OSPN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.