Monday 11/1 Insider Buying Report: CWBR, XRX

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At CohBar, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Misha Petkevich purchased 167,000 shares of CWBR, for a cost of $0.58 each, for a total investment of $96,175. So far Petkevich is in the green, up about 19.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $0.69. CohBar is trading up about 2.2% on the day Monday. This buy marks the first one filed by Petkevich in the past twelve months.

And at Xerox Holdings, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director A. Scott Letier who bought 4,384 shares for a cost of $17.84 each, for a trade totaling $78,231. Xerox Holdings is trading up about 4.2% on the day Monday. So far Letier is in the green, up about 5.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $18.73.

