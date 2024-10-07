News & Insights

Monday 10/7 Insider Buying Report: ARR, OCX

October 07, 2024 — 10:36 am EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At ARMOUR Residential REIT, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Chairman of the Board Daniel C. Staton bought 10,000 shares of ARR, for a cost of $19.86 each, for a total investment of $198,570. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is trading off about 1.8% on the day Monday.

And at Oncocyte, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Chief Financial Officer Andrea S. James who bought 33,670 shares for a cost of $2.97 each, for a total investment of $100,000. This purchase marks the first one filed by James in the past twelve months. Oncocyte is trading up about 7.3% on the day Monday. James was up about 4.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with OCX trading as high as $3.10 at last check today.

