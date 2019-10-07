Markets
Monday 10/7 Insider Buying Report: CNST, AGO

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST), a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Anthony B. Evnin bought 2,823,529 shares of CNST, for a cost of $8.50 each, for a total investment of $24M. Constellation Pharmaceuticals is trading off about 2.4% on the day Monday.

And also on Thursday, Chief Investment Officer Andrew T. Feldstein purchased $1.04M worth of Assured Guaranty (AGO), purchasing 24,000 shares at a cost of $43.37 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Feldstein in the past twelve months. Assured Guaranty is trading up about 1% on the day Monday. So far Feldstein is in the green, up about 2.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $44.37.

Most Popular