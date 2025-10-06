Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Kinetik Holdings', Jamie Welch, made a $195,650 purchase of KNTK, buying 5,000 shares at a cost of $39.13 a piece. Kinetik Holdings is trading up about 1.7% on the day Monday.

And at Lithium Americas, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by VP, Resource Development Alexi Illya Zawadzki who purchased 20,000 shares for a cost of $9.58 each, for a total investment of $191,516. Lithium Americas is trading up about 1.6% on the day Monday. Investors have the opportunity to buy LAC at a price even lower than Zawadzki did, with shares trading as low as $8.70 at last check today -- that's 9.1% under Zawadzki's purchase price.

VIDEO: Monday 10/6 Insider Buying Report: KNTK, LAC

