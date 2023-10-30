News & Insights

Markets
ALGS

Monday 10/30 Insider Buying Report: ALGS, OSTK

October 30, 2023 — 12:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Aligos Therapeutics', Carole Nuechterlein, made a $6.00M purchase of ALGS, buying 7,933,601 shares at a cost of $0.76 a piece. Investors have the opportunity to pick up ALGS even cheaper than Nuechterlein did, with shares trading as low as $0.68 in trading on Monday -- that's 9.6% under Nuechterlein's purchase price. Aligos Therapeutics is trading up about 13.2% on the day Monday.

And on Friday, Marcus Lemonis bought $595,933 worth of Overstock.com, buying 40,293 shares at a cost of $14.79 each. Before this latest buy, Lemonis bought OSTK at 3 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $1.73M at an average of $16.14 per share. Overstock.com is trading up about 2.4% on the day Monday.

Monday 10/30 Insider Buying Report: ALGS, OSTK

VIDEO: Monday 10/30 Insider Buying Report: ALGS, OSTK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALGS
OSTK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.