As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Lions Gate Entertainment, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Harry Sloan bought 50,000 shares of LGF.A, for a cost of $7.06 each, for a total investment of $353,000. So far Sloan is in the green, up about 9.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $7.72. Lions Gate Entertainment is trading off about 1.1% on the day Monday.

And at Douglas Emmett, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by William E. Simon Jr. who purchased 13,200 shares at a cost of $18.73 each, for a total investment of $247,236. Before this latest buy, Simon Jr. made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $497,250 shares at a cost of $19.89 each. Douglas Emmett is trading up about 1.5% on the day Monday. Bargain hunters are able to buy DEI even cheaper than Simon Jr. did, with shares trading as low as $18.03 in trading on Monday -- that's 3.7% below Simon Jr.'s purchase price.

VIDEO: Monday 10/3 Insider Buying Report: LGF.A, DEI

