Monday 10/28 Insider Buying Report: ROLR, MCB

October 28, 2024 — 02:00 pm EDT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At High Roller Technologies, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Michael Clemes purchased 6,250 shares of ROLR, for a cost of $8.00 each, for a total investment of $50,000. High Roller Technologies is trading up about 2% on the day Monday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Clemes in the past year.

And on Thursday, Director Chaya Pamula purchased $24,429 worth of Metropolitan Bank Holding, purchasing 450 shares at a cost of $54.29 a piece. Metropolitan Bank Holding is trading up about 5.8% on the day Monday.

