As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Selective Insurance Group's EVP, Chief Financial Officer, Patrick Sean Brennan, made a $205,659 buy of SIGI, purchasing 2,700 shares at a cost of $76.17 a piece. Selective Insurance Group is trading down about 0.3% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Brennan made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $249,450 shares for a cost of $83.15 each.

And at Greene County Bancorp, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Jay P. Cahalan who purchased 4,300 shares at a cost of $22.73 each, for a total investment of $97,743. Before this latest buy, Cahalan made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $99,911 shares at a cost of $26.69 each. Greene County Bancorp is trading up about 1.7% on the day Monday.

VIDEO: Monday 10/27 Insider Buying Report: SIGI, GCBC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.