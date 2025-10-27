Markets
Monday 10/27 Insider Buying Report: SIGI, GCBC

October 27, 2025 — 01:35 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Selective Insurance Group's EVP, Chief Financial Officer, Patrick Sean Brennan, made a $205,659 buy of SIGI, purchasing 2,700 shares at a cost of $76.17 a piece. Selective Insurance Group is trading down about 0.3% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Brennan made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $249,450 shares for a cost of $83.15 each.

And at Greene County Bancorp, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Jay P. Cahalan who purchased 4,300 shares at a cost of $22.73 each, for a total investment of $97,743. Before this latest buy, Cahalan made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $99,911 shares at a cost of $26.69 each. Greene County Bancorp is trading up about 1.7% on the day Monday.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
