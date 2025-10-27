Markets
Monday 10/27 Insider Buying Report: FCN, WGO

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At FTI Consulting, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, CEO Steven Henry Gunby bought 7,500 shares of FCN, at a cost of $151.12 each, for a total investment of $1.13M. Gunby was up about 7.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with FCN trading as high as $163.02 in trading on Monday. FTI Consulting is trading up about 2.8% on the day Monday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Gunby in the past year.

And at Winnebago Industries, there was insider buying on Friday, by Sara E. Armbruster who purchased 2,700 shares for a cost of $40.27 each, for a trade totaling $108,729. Winnebago Industries is trading up about 2.8% on the day Monday.

