Markets
FCBP

Monday 10/26 Insider Buying Report: FCBP, CADE

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, First Choice Bancorp's EVP & General Counsel, Khoi Dang, made a $49,764 purchase of FCBP, buying 3,470 shares at a cost of $14.34 each. First Choice Bancorp is trading down about 0.4% on the day Monday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Dang in the past year.

And also on Friday, Director Joseph W. Evans bought $48,440 worth of Cadence Bancorporation, buying 4,000 shares at a cost of $12.11 each. Before this latest buy, Evans bought CADE at 5 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $537,374 at an average of $13.78 per share. Cadence Bancorporation is trading off about 1.7% on the day Monday. Investors are able to pick up CADE at a price even lower than Evans did, with the stock trading as low as $11.59 in trading on Monday which is 4.3% under Evans's purchase price.

Monday 10/26 Insider Buying Report: FCBP, CADE
VIDEO: Monday 10/26 Insider Buying Report: FCBP, CADE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FCBP CADE

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular