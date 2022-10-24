Markets
MIST

Monday 10/24 Insider Buying Report: MIST, USAU

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST)'s Director, Robert James Wills, made a $73,950 buy of MIST, purchasing 15,000 shares at a cost of $4.93 each. Wills was up about 13.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with MIST trading as high as $5.60 at last check today. Milestone Pharmaceuticals is trading up about 3.7% on the day Monday.

And on Thursday, Director Luke Anthony Norman bought $36,411 worth of US Gold Corp (USAU), buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $3.64 a piece. Before this latest buy, Norman bought USAU at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $62,658 at an average of $3.95 per share. US Gold Corp is trading down about 0.1% on the day Monday. Norman was up about 1.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with USAU trading as high as $3.68 in trading on Monday.

