Monday 10/21 Insider Buying Report: STRM, YORW

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy — they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Streamline Health Solutions (STRM)'s CEO, Wyche T. Green III, made a $350,000 buy of STRM, purchasing 343,137 shares at a cost of $1.02 a piece. Green III was up about 20.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with STRM trading as high as $1.23 in trading on Monday. Streamline Health Solutions is trading up about 4.2% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Green III made one other purchase in the past year, buying $24,500 shares at a cost of $0.98 each.

And on Wednesday, CEO & President Jeffrey R. Hines purchased $17,494 worth of York Water (YORW), purchasing 423 shares at a cost of $41.32 a piece. Before this latest buy, Hines purchased YORW at 6 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $75,698 at an average of $32.47 per share. York Water is trading down about 0.2% on the day Monday. Hines was up about 5.3% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with YORW trading as high as $43.50 at last check today.

