FIS

Monday 10/20 Insider Buying Report: FIS

October 20, 2025 — 10:33 am EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

At Fidelity National Information Services, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 889 shares of FIS, for a cost of $67.66 each, for a total investment of $60,150. Fidelity National Information Services is trading up about 0.7% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Goldstein purchased FIS on 3 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $176,883 at an average of $76.84 per share.

