Monday 10/2 Insider Buying Report: FPI, CTLP

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Farmland Partners, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Executive Chairman Paul A. Pittman purchased 100,000 shares of FPI, at a cost of $10.26 each, for a total investment of $1.03M. Pittman was up about 4.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with FPI trading as high as $10.72 in trading on Monday. Farmland Partners is trading up about 2% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Pittman purchased FPI at 2 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $111,447 at an average of $10.61 per share.

And at Cantaloupe, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Ian Jiro Harris who purchased 16,696 shares for a cost of $6.31 each, for a trade totaling $105,323. Before this latest buy, Harris made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $58,135 shares for a cost of $4.01 each. Cantaloupe is trading up about 8.7% on the day Monday. So far Harris is in the green, up about 11.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $7.03.

