Monday 10/2 Insider Buying Report: DG, SEZL

October 02, 2023 — 01:50 pm EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Dollar General's EVP & Chief Information OFC, Carman R. Wenkoff, made a $212,500 purchase of DG, buying 2,000 shares at a cost of $106.25 a piece. Bargain hunters are able to snag DG even cheaper than Wenkoff did, with the stock changing hands as low as $102.47 at last check today which is 3.6% below Wenkoff's purchase price. Dollar General is trading off about 2.5% on the day Monday.

And on Wednesday, Director Paul Martin Purcell purchased $46,366 worth of Sezzl, purchasing 3,555 shares at a cost of $13.04 a piece. Before this latest buy, Purcell bought SEZL on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $199,670 at an average of $13.15 per share. Sezzle is trading up about 1.6% on the day Monday.

