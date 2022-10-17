Markets
Monday 10/17 Insider Buying Report: FRD, LOVE

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Friedman Industries's Director, Durga D. Agrawal, made a $59,760 buy of FRD, purchasing 8,000 shares at a cost of $7.47 each. So far Agrawal is in the green, up about 8.0% on their buy based on today's trading high of $8.06. Friedman Industries is trading up about 1.3% on the day Monday.

And at Lovesac, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Walter Field McLallen who bought 2,000 shares at a cost of $20.60 each, for a trade totaling $41,197. Before this latest buy, McLallen made one other purchase in the past year, buying $247,815 shares for a cost of $49.56 each. Lovesac is trading up about 8.7% on the day Monday. McLallen was up about 10.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with LOVE trading as high as $22.74 at last check today.

