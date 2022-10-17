Markets
Monday 10/17 Insider Buying Report: CAMP, VOXX

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At CalAmp, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Wes Cummins purchased 110,000 shares of CAMP, for a cost of $3.46 each, for a total investment of $380,580. Bargain hunters are able to snag CAMP at a price even lower than Cummins did, with the stock changing hands as low as $3.24 in trading on Monday -- that's 6.4% under Cummins's purchase price. CalAmp is trading up about 2% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Cummins bought CAMP on 4 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $2.7M at an average of $4.11 per share.

And on Thursday, CEO Patrick M. Lavelle purchased $58,500 worth of Voxx International, purchasing 9,000 shares at a cost of $6.50 a piece. Before this latest buy, Lavelle purchased VOXX at 9 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $665,178 at an average of $6.84 per share. Voxx International is trading up about 10.3% on the day Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

