Monday 10/16 Insider Buying Report: ITOS, AEHR

October 16, 2023 — 11:30 am EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At iTeos Therapeutics, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Chief Financial Officer Matthew Gall purchased 5,000 shares of ITOS, for a cost of $8.37 each, for a total investment of $41,850. So far Gall is in the green, up about 8.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $9.06. iTeos Therapeutics Inc is trading off about 5.4% on the day Monday.

And at Aehr Test Systems, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Howard T. Slayen who purchased 700 shares at a cost of $40.20 each, for a trade totaling $28,140. Aehr Test Systems is trading off about 1.6% on the day Monday. Investors are able to pick up AEHR even cheaper than Slayen did, with shares trading as low as $37.17 in trading on Monday which is 7.5% below Slayen's purchase price.

