Monday 10/11 Insider Buying Report: KERN, LMNR

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Akerna, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Matthew Ryan Kane bought 128,160 shares of KERN, at a cost of $2.70 each, for a total investment of $346,032. Kane was up about 12.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with KERN trading as high as $3.04 at last check today. Akerna is trading up about 12.2% on the day Monday.

And also on Wednesday, Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased $156,500 worth of Limoneira, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $15.65 each. Before this latest buy, Loza bought LMNR at 10 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $1.60M at an average of $16.43 per share. Limoneira is trading up about 0.1% on the day Monday. So far Loza is in the green, up about 1.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $15.93.

