Monday 10/10 Insider Buying Report: THO, RKT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Thor Industries', Peter Busch Orthwein, made a $1.45M buy of THO, purchasing 20,000 shares at a cost of $72.50 a piece. Thor Industries is trading up about 0.4% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Orthwein purchased THO at 4 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $3M at an average of $90.83 per share.

And at Rocket Companies, there was insider buying on Friday, by Chief Executive Officer Jay Farner who bought 58,800 shares for a cost of $6.78 each, for a trade totaling $398,792. Before this latest buy, Farner purchased RKT on 55 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $25.69M at an average of $8.46 per share. Rocket Companies is trading up about 0.1% on the day Monday.

