As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At TG Therapeutics, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Yann Echelard bought 9,000 shares of TGTX, for a cost of $10.64 each, for a total investment of $95,760. So far Echelard is in the green, up about 16.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $12.35. TG Therapeutics is trading up about 10.1% on the day Monday.

And on Wednesday, Director Richard W. Baker bought $41,733 worth of Guaranty Bancshares, buying 1,210 shares at a cost of $34.49 each. Before this latest buy, Baker purchased GNTY at 17 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $2.86M at an average of $34.44 per share. Guaranty Bancshares is trading up about 1.3% on the day Monday. Baker was up about 1.9% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with GNTY trading as high as $35.15 in trading on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday 1/9 Insider Buying Report: TGTX, GNTY

