Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Walgreens Boots Alliance, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Chief Executive Officer Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of WBA, for a cost of $24.22 each, for a total investment of $242,220. So far Wentworth is in the green, up about 4.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $25.22. Walgreens Boots Alliance is trading up about 0.4% on the day Monday.

And on Wednesday, Director Mike Spanos bought $199,687 worth of Casey's General Stores, buying 725 shares at a cost of $275.43 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Spanos in the past year. Casey's General Stores, is trading up about 0.2% on the day Monday. Spanos was up about 4.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with CASY trading as high as $287.91 in trading on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday 1/8 Insider Buying Report: WBA, CASY

