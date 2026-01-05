Markets
Monday 1/5 Insider Buying Report: LTC, FBRX

January 05, 2026 — 03:04 pm EST

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At LTC Properties a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, CIO David M. Boitano purchased 10,000 shares of LTC, for a cost of $34.44 each, for a total investment of $344,400. LTC Properties is trading up about 1.1% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Boitano made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $346,260 shares for a cost of $34.63 a piece.

And on Thursday, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER Antony A. Riley bought $254,833 worth of Forte Biosciences, buying 9,680 shares at a cost of $26.33 a piece. Forte Biosciences is trading down about 5.2% on the day Monday. Investors can grab FBRX even cheaper than Riley did, with shares trading as low as $21.86 at last check today which is 17.0% below Riley's purchase price.

