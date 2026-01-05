As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Lesaka Technologies, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Executive Chairman Ali Mazanderani bought 1,800,000 shares of LSAK, at a cost of $5.00 each, for a total investment of $9M. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to bag LSAK even cheaper than Mazanderani did, with the stock trading as low as $4.84 at last check today -- that's 3.2% under Mazanderani's purchase price. Lesaka Technologies is trading up about 7.6% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Mazanderani purchased LSAK on 3 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $643,215 at an average of $4.94 per share.

And also on Wednesday, Director Edgar R. Smith III purchased $1.13M worth of First Guaranty Bancshares, purchasing 208,996 shares at a cost of $5.40 a piece. Before this latest buy, Smith III bought FGBI at 5 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $1.6M at an average of $7.79 per share. First Guaranty Bancshares is trading up about 10.5% on the day Monday. Smith III was up about 14.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with FGBI trading as high as $6.19 at last check today.

VIDEO: Monday 1/5 Insider Buying Report: LSAK, FGBI

