Markets
LSAK

Monday 1/5 Insider Buying Report: LSAK, FGBI

January 05, 2026 — 10:42 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Lesaka Technologies, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Executive Chairman Ali Mazanderani bought 1,800,000 shares of LSAK, at a cost of $5.00 each, for a total investment of $9M. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to bag LSAK even cheaper than Mazanderani did, with the stock trading as low as $4.84 at last check today -- that's 3.2% under Mazanderani's purchase price. Lesaka Technologies is trading up about 7.6% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Mazanderani purchased LSAK on 3 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $643,215 at an average of $4.94 per share.

And also on Wednesday, Director Edgar R. Smith III purchased $1.13M worth of First Guaranty Bancshares, purchasing 208,996 shares at a cost of $5.40 a piece. Before this latest buy, Smith III bought FGBI at 5 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $1.6M at an average of $7.79 per share. First Guaranty Bancshares is trading up about 10.5% on the day Monday. Smith III was up about 14.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with FGBI trading as high as $6.19 at last check today.

Monday 1/5 Insider Buying Report: LSAK, FGBIVIDEO: Monday 1/5 Insider Buying Report: LSAK, FGBI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LSAK
FGBI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.