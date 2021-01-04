Markets
Monday 1/4 Insider Buying Report: OHI, XAIR

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Omega Healthcare Investors, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Burke W. Whitman bought 500 shares of OHI, at a cost of $36.63 each, for a total investment of $18,315. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. is trading off about 2.3% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Whitman bought OHI on 7 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $119,029 at an average of $31.32 per share.

And on Thursday, Chief Financial Officer Douglas Beck purchased $15,840 worth of Beyond Air, purchasing 3,000 shares at a cost of $5.28 a piece. Before this latest buy, Beck bought XAIR on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $29,280 at an average of $4.88 per share. Beyond Air is trading up about 12.3% on the day Monday. So far Beck is in the green, up about 16.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $6.14.

