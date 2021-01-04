Markets
Monday 1/4 Insider Buying Report: AIRT, KR

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Air T, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 38,682 shares of AIRT, at a cost of $19.29 each, for a total investment of $746,080. So far Cabillot is in the green, up about 34.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $25.87. Air Tis trading down about 4% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Cabillot bought AIRT on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $212,612 at an average of $12.35 per share.

And at Kroger, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Ronald Sargent who purchased 3,200 shares at a cost of $31.65 each, for a total investment of $101,280. Kroger is trading up about 1.3% on the day Monday. Sargent was up about 1.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with KR trading as high as $32.21 at last check today.

