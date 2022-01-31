Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Brown & Brown's Director, H. Palmer Proctor Jr., made a $123,060 buy of BRO, purchasing 2,000 shares at a cost of $61.53 each. Proctor Jr. was up about 7.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with BRO trading as high as $65.84 at last check today. Brown & Brown is trading up about 2.1% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Proctor Jr. made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $109,960 shares at a cost of $54.98 each.

And also on Thursday, Director Joseph R. Robinson purchased $104,408 worth of WesBanco, purchasing 3,000 shares at a cost of $34.80 each. Before this latest buy, Robinson made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $33,200 shares at a cost of $33.20 each. WesBanco is trading off about 0.6% on the day Monday.

VIDEO: Monday 1/31 Insider Buying Report: BRO, WSBC

