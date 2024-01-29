Monday 1/29 Insider Buying Report: TCBI, NBTB

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Texas Capital Bancshares's Director, Laura L. Whitley, made a $125,120 purchase of TCBI, buying 2,000 shares at a cost of $62.56 a piece. Texas Capital Bancshares is trading up about 1.1% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Whitley made one other purchase in the past year, buying $108,340 shares at a cost of $54.17 a piece.

And at NBT Bancorp, there was insider buying on Thursday, by EVP & Chief Financial Officer Scott Allen Kingsley who bought 1,000 shares at a cost of $36.80 each, for a trade totaling $36,800. Before this latest buy, Kingsley made one other purchase in the past year, buying $88,935 shares for a cost of $38.50 each. NBT Bancorp is trading up about 0.9% on the day Monday. Kingsley was up about 2.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with NBTB trading as high as $37.73 at last check today.

