Monday 1/25 Insider Buying Report: TSRI, PSXP

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At TSRI, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Bradley M. Tirpak purchased 7,758 shares of TSRI, for a cost of $6.41 each, for a total investment of $49,758. Tirpak was up about 14.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with TSRI trading as high as $7.32 at last check today. TSR Inc is trading up about 3% on the day Monday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Tirpak in the past year.

And on Wednesday, Director Phillip David Bairrington purchased $43,437 worth of Phillips 66 Partners, purchasing 1,445 shares at a cost of $30.06 a piece. Before this latest buy, Bairrington purchased PSXP at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $813,036 at an average of $27.10 per share. Phillips 66 Partners is trading up about 0.7% on the day Monday. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to pick up PSXP even cheaper than Bairrington did, with shares trading as low as $28.56 in trading on Monday -- that's 5.0% under Bairrington's purchase price.

