Monday 1/25 Insider Buying Report: CUE, BOTJ

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Cue Biopharma's Chief Medical Officer, Kenneth Pienta, made a $40,980 buy of CUE, purchasing 2,720 shares at a cost of $15.07 each. Cue Biopharma Inc is trading up about 2.4% on the day Monday. This buy marks the first one filed by Pienta in the past twelve months.

And at Bank of the James Financial Group, there was insider buying on Friday, by President Robert R. Chapman who purchased 991 shares at a cost of $13.54 each, for a trade totaling $13,422. Before this latest buy, Chapman bought BOTJ on 6 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $23,775 at an average of $10.94 per share. Bank of the James Financial Group Inc is trading down about 0.9% on the day Monday. Bargain hunters are able to grab BOTJ even cheaper than Chapman did, with the stock trading as low as $13.00 in trading on Monday which is 4.0% below Chapman's purchase price.

