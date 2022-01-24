Markets
UBFO

Monday 1/24 Insider Buying Report: UBFO, HSON

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, United Security Bancshares' Director, Kenneth D. Newby, made a $97,800 buy of UBFO, purchasing 12,000 shares at a cost of $8.15 a piece. United Security Bancshares is trading down about 1.3% on the day Monday.

And also on Friday, Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought $39,595 worth of Hudson Global, buying 1,500 shares at a cost of $26.40 a piece. Before this latest buy, Eberwein bought HSON on 37 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $764,974 at an average of $17.29 per share. Hudson Global is trading down about 1.9% on the day Monday. Investors can grab HSON at a price even lower than Eberwein did, with shares changing hands as low as $24.23 at last check today -- that's 8.2% below Eberwein's purchase price.

Monday 1/24 Insider Buying Report: UBFO, HSON
VIDEO: Monday 1/24 Insider Buying Report: UBFO, HSON

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UBFO HSON

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular