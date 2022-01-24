Monday 1/24 Insider Buying Report: UBFO, HSON

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, United Security Bancshares' Director, Kenneth D. Newby, made a $97,800 buy of UBFO, purchasing 12,000 shares at a cost of $8.15 a piece. United Security Bancshares is trading down about 1.3% on the day Monday.

And also on Friday, Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought $39,595 worth of Hudson Global, buying 1,500 shares at a cost of $26.40 a piece. Before this latest buy, Eberwein bought HSON on 37 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $764,974 at an average of $17.29 per share. Hudson Global is trading down about 1.9% on the day Monday. Investors can grab HSON at a price even lower than Eberwein did, with shares changing hands as low as $24.23 at last check today -- that's 8.2% below Eberwein's purchase price.

