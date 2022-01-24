Markets
ORCL

Monday 1/24 Insider Buying Report: ORCL, CNXC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Oracle, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of ORCL, at a cost of $83.76 each, for a total investment of $1.26M. Investors are able to buy ORCL even cheaper than Moorman did, with the stock trading as low as $80.38 at last check today -- that's 4.0% under Moorman's purchase price. Oracle is trading down about 1.8% on the day Monday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Moorman in the past twelve months.

And at Concentrix, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Kathryn Hayley who purchased 600 shares for a cost of $171.55 each, for a total investment of $102,930. Concentrix is trading down about 2.8% on the day Monday. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to bag CNXC at a price even lower than Hayley did, with shares changing hands as low as $164.46 at last check today -- that's 4.1% under Hayley's purchase price.

Monday 1/24 Insider Buying Report: ORCL, CNXC
VIDEO: Monday 1/24 Insider Buying Report: ORCL, CNXC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ORCL CNXC

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular