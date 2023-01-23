As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Delta Air Lines, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 12,880 shares of DAL, at a cost of $38.58 each, for a total investment of $496,904. Blake was up about 1.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with DAL trading as high as $39.30 in trading on Monday. Delta Air Lines is trading trading flat on the day Monday.

And at JPMorgan Chase, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Mellody L. Hobson who bought 375 shares at a cost of $134.53 each, for a trade totaling $50,448. JPMorgan Chase is trading up about 0.3% on the day Monday. So far Hobson is in the green, up about 0.7% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $135.51.

VIDEO: Monday 1/23 Insider Buying Report: DAL, JPM

