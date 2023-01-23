Markets
COIN

Monday 1/23 Insider Buying Report: COIN, MBWM

January 23, 2023 — 01:52 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Coinbase Global, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Tobias Lutke bought 6,834 shares of COIN, for a cost of $54.21 each, for a total investment of $370,471. Coinbase Global is trading up about 0.9% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Lutke bought COIN on 22 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $8.6M at an average of $54.31 per share.

And on Friday, David B. Ramaker purchased $49,995 worth of Mercantile Bank, purchasing 1,500 shares at a cost of $33.33 a piece. Before this latest buy, Ramaker made one other purchase in the past year, buying $109,740 shares at a cost of $36.58 a piece. Mercantile Bank Corp. is trading up about 3% on the day Monday. Ramaker was up about 3.3% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with MBWM trading as high as $34.42 at last check today.

Monday 1/23 Insider Buying Report: COIN, MBWM
VIDEO: Monday 1/23 Insider Buying Report: COIN, MBWM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COIN
MBWM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.