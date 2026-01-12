Monday 1/12 Insider Buying Report: LMNR, ALT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Limoneira, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Scott S. Slater bought 5,000 shares of LMNR, for a cost of $12.85 each, for a total investment of $64,250. Slater was up about 8.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with LMNR trading as high as $13.98 in trading on Monday. Limoneira is trading up about 1% on the day Monday.

And also on Thursday, Wayne Pisano bought $20,410 worth of Altimmune, buying 5,000 shares at a cost of $4.08 a piece. Altimmune is trading up about 0.1% on the day Monday.

