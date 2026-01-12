Monday 1/12 Insider Buying Report: ADC, ZBIO

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Agree Realty's EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, Richard Agree, made a $1.7M purchase of ADC, buying 24,000 shares at a cost of $70.67 a piece. Agree Realty is trading up about 0.6% on the day Monday.

And at Zenas Biopharma, there was insider buying on Friday, by Chief Executive Officer Leon O. Moulder Jr. who bought 100,000 shares at a cost of $16.39 each, for a total investment of $1.64M. Before this latest buy, Moulder Jr. made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $769,949 shares for a cost of $20.85 a piece. Zenas Biopharma is trading up about 18.8% on the day Monday. So far Moulder Jr. is in the green, up about 21.7% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $19.95.

