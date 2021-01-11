Monday 1/11 Insider Buying Report: ALRN, CAG

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Aileron Therapeutics, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Muneer A. Satter purchased 9,000,000 shares of ALRN, for a cost of $1.10 each, for a total investment of $9.9M. So far Satter is in the green, up about 72.7% on their buy based on today's trading high of $1.90. Aileron Therapeutics is trading up about 40.7% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Satter made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $4.07M shares at a cost of $1.10 each.

And also on Friday, Director Richard H. Lenny bought $336,952 worth of Conagra Brands, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $33.70 a piece. Conagra Brands is trading off about 1.5% on the day Monday.

