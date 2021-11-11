Mondadori ups FY guidance after Q3 adjusted core profit rises 5.8%

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Italy's leading publisher Mondadori MOED.MI revised upwards its sales and core profit guidance for 2021 on Thursday after posting a 5.8% rise in its third-quarter adjusted core earnings.

The group controlled by Fininvest - the holding company of the family of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi - guided for full-year revenues to grow single-digit from a previous forecast of low single-digit.

Mondadori added adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) would be over 13% of its revenues this year, or above 100 million euros, up from a previous estimate of 12%.

It confirmed a sharp rise in its 2021 net result.

The Milan-based company reported 63.5 million euros ($72.81 million) in adjusted EBITDA in the three months ending on Sept. 30 and said revenues rose 6.1% to 268.5 million euros in the period.

($1 = 0.8721 euros)

(Reporting by Federica Urso, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((Federico.Maccioni@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7696595))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.