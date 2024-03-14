Mondadori sets new dividend policy to reward shareholders more

March 14 (Reuters) - Italian publisher Mondadori MOED.MI proposed on Thursday a new dividend policy for the next three years to reward shareholders more, as it announced a 20% jump in annual net profit.

The group, owned by the holding company of the Berlusconi family Fininvest, resumed paying dividends in 2021, paying out 50% of its ordinary cash flow per share, after halting payouts for a decade.

Mondadori said that over the 2024-2026 period it would either distribute 50% of the ordinary cash flow per share to shareholders or increase the dividend per share by 10% a year, depending on which value is larger.

The company announced a net profit of 62.4 million euros ($68.01 million) for 2023, up 20% from 2022.

It said it expects its consolidated revenue to grow to around 1 billion euros in 2026, from 904.7 million euros in 2023 and its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin to edge up to around 17% in 2026, from 16.8% in 2023.

($1 = 0.9152 euros)

($1 = 0.9175 euros)

(Reporting by Philippe Leroy Beaulieu; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((Philippe.LeroyBeaulieu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.