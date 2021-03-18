Mondadori 2020 profitability rises after cost cuts, open to M&A

March 18 (Reuters) - Adjusted core earnings at Italy's Mondadori MOED.MI fell 11.2% last year but profitability at the publisher rose more than it had forecast after cuts to operating and structural costs to weather the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company, which also manages museum concessions and is involved in the media and advertisement sectors, said on Thursday 2020 adjusted earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) dropped to 98.1 million euros ($116.90 million), while revenues fell 15.9% to 744 million euros.

Profitability stood at 13.2% last year, up from 12.5% in 2019 and above the company's own guidance for an adjusted EBITDA margin of 12%.

Mondadori, founded in 1907 and controlled by Fininvest, the holding company of the family of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, added it expects a strong increase in net profit this year, also hoping to return to paying a dividend.

The group added it had the financial resources to strengthen its core business by expanding into new segments in or adjacent to publishing, including through potential M&A deals.

($1 = 0.8392 euros)

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((Federico.maccioni@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7696595))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.