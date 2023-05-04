News & Insights

Moncler's sales up 23% in first quarter, beating expectations

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 04, 2023 — 11:43 am EDT

Written by Elisa Anzolin for Reuters ->

MILAN, May 4 (Reuters) - First quarter sales at Italian fashion group Moncler MONC.MI jumped by 23%, beating analysts' expectations, boosted by Chinese demand and a solid growth in the EMEA region.

Overall revenues for the three months ending in March totalled 726.4 million euros ($799 million), above a company-provided analysts' consensus of 689 million euros.

The group added that it appointed Robert Triefus as Chief Executive Officer of its Stone Island brand.

($1 = 0.9090 euros)

