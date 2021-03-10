Moncler's CEO holding places 3.2% stake at 48.80 euros per share

MILAN, March 10 (Reuters) - Ruffini Partecipazioni, the investment vehicle of Moncler CEO Remo Ruffini, said on Wednesday it had completed the accelerated bookbuilding for the placement of a 3.2% stake at a price of 48.80 euros per share.

Gross proceeds of the placement- which took place yesterday- amount to 400.16 million euros ($475.27 million).

BofA Securities and Morgan Stanley have acted as Joint bookrunners for the placement.

($1 = 0.8420 euros) (Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Giulia Segreti)

