Commodities

Moncler's CEO does not rule out M&A but no plan for now

Contributors
Silvia Aloisi Reuters
Claudia Cristoferi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Moncler Chief Executive Remo Ruffini said he did not rule out a tie-up with another group in the future but reiterated there was nothing concrete on the table.

MILAN, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Moncler MONC.MI Chief Executive Remo Ruffini said he did not rule out a tie-up with another group in the future but reiterated there was nothing concrete on the table.

"I am certainly looking for a new chapter for Moncler. We don't necessarily need to become part of a bigger group," Ruffini told reporters on the sidelines of Moncler's fashion show in Milan.

"We don't rule anything out but there is nothing realistic on the table," he added.

Speculation that Moncler, one of the most successful fashion groups in recent years, could become a takeover target has intensified since media reports last December said Gucci-owner Kering PRTP.PA and the Italian group had held exploratory talks.

Both groups have poured cold water on the possibility of a merger.

Ruffini said plans for a loyalty share scheme that would allow him to increase his voting rights to 29% from 19.6% at present were not related to any merger project.

"It's got nothing to do with M&A," he said, adding the scheme would reward long-term investors and give him more clout to pursue his current growth strategy for the group.

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Claudia Cristoferi; editing by Nick Macfie)

((andrea.mandala@thomsonreuters.com; +390266129436;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

#TradeTalks: Underlying Deflationary Pressures – Commodity Review

Jill Malandrino is joined by Peter Borish, Chief Strategist at Quad Group, to discuss deflationary pressures as well as the commodity review.

Feb 7, 2020
See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular