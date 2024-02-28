News & Insights

Moncler's 2023 sales and profit beat expectations

February 28, 2024 — 12:05 pm EST

Written by Elisa Anzolin for Reuters ->

MILAN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Sales at Italian luxury group Moncler MONC.MI rose 17% at constant exchange rates last year, boosted by its performance in Asia, beating analysts' expectations.

Full-year consolidated revenues totalled 2.98 billion euros ($3.23 billion), surpassing a company-provided consensus of 2.93 billion euros.

Operating profit rose to 894 million euros in 2023, the group said in a statement on Wednesday, a figure also above forecasts.

Direct sales through its stores and e-commerce site helped drive growth for both brands -- Moncler and Stone Island.

The wholesale business was weak, due in part to the impact of the conversion of Nordstrom and part of Saks to a direct to client model.

Stone Island, whose visibility and store network the group is trying to strengthen, grew less than the main Moncler brand.

Moncler proposed paying a dividend of 1.15 euros per share.

($1 = 0.9228 euros)

